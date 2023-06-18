US President Joe Biden says 'God save the Queen' in his speech. Viral video

As per a report in USA Today, Joe Biden was speaking to survivors of gun violence and gun safety advocates at the University of Hartford

US President Joe Biden caused confusion among the watching public after he ended his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut on Friday by saying "God save the Queen, man".

In a video released on Twitter, the 80-year-old leader can be heard saying those words before walking away from the stage.

Joe Biden ends his remarks in Connecticut with "God save the queen man."

He then immediately proceeds to ask which direction he should leave the stage.

25th amendment anyone? pic.twitter.com/dGrtKzXayW — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 16, 2023

The video generated numerous responses, many of whom expressed disappointment over the use of the words.

"He needs to retire. You cannot tell me the Democratic Party doesn’t have someone better than this to run for The presidency in 2024," one user wrote.

"Thinking his line was - God Bless America but the wires are just rusting inside his head," another user wrote.

"This really does need to stop… it’s beyond embarrassing to our country and those of us who care," a third user wrote.

As per a report in USA Today, Biden was speaking to survivors of gun violence and gun safety advocates at the University of Hartford and spoke for 30 minutes.

