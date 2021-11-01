US President Joe Biden caught dozing at COP26 summit

Screengrab of US President Joe Biden dosing off at the COP26 summit (Image: Twitter/ Disclose.TV)

The United States President Joe Biden was caught dozing while attending the COP26 summit on November 1.

Disclose.tv shared a video of Biden “falling asleep” at the climate change summit.

A rather tired and distracted Biden was seen sleeping while Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was delivering a speech on the initiatives taken by her country to tackle climate change, according to Express UK.

The US President was reportedly seen with his eyes shut for long stretches during others’ speeches too, often looking at the floor, seemingly disinterested. This happened on the opening day of COP26 summit in Glasgow, hosted by the United Kingdom Prime Minister Borris Johnson.

Johnson had just delivered a speech that tried to convey the urgency with which the world leaders have to act. The UK Prime Minister had compared the task in front of the leaders to the fictional hero James Bond's defusing a doomsday device. He had said, "It is one minute to midnight and we need to act now."

After speeches, by United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prince Charles, when the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was giving a moving speech on how the conference was "one of the most important meetings in history" and how the participants have the power to make agreements that will "affect the lives of generations to come", Biden seemed to have caught some shut-eye.

At the climate-change summit, all leaders have agreed to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees C by 2100 as against the current cap of 2.7 degrees C.

The United Nations has warned that if global warming continues at the current rate it would lead to a “climate catastrophe”.