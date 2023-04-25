US man wins lottery thrice in one year with the same lucky numbers

An American man from Maryland has defied incredible odds and won the lottery not once, not twice, but three times using the same set of lucky numbers. The anonymous 52-year-old resident of Charles County won his third $50,000 prize in just 11 months on April 13, 2023. His impressive feat has made headlines across the country and sparked curiosity about the science behind winning the lottery.

The man's winning numbers, 48548, have brought him immense luck in the Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5" game. He won his first two prizes in May 2022, both in the same drawing, and followed up with a third win in April 2023. When asked about his secret to winning, the man revealed that he and his wife had simply picked a set of numbers that held personal significance to them.

Another man, Craig Jones, won big ($1,50,000) by going with the same numbers on three tickets.

The odds of winning the $50,000 prize in the Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5" game are 1 in 100,000, making the man's three wins all the more remarkable. But what does science have to say about winning the lottery?

Experts say that there is no way to guarantee a win in the lottery, as it is entirely based on chance. However, there are certain things that players can do to increase their chances of success. One strategy is to play regularly and consistently, as this gives players more opportunities to hit the jackpot. Players can also consider joining a lottery pool, where a group of people collectively buy tickets and split any winnings.

When it comes to choosing numbers, some players prefer to use significant dates such as birthdays or anniversaries, while others use random numbers or select based on superstitions such as lucky numbers or lucky colours. Ultimately, there is no right or wrong way to choose numbers, as every combination has an equal chance of winning.

Moneycontrol News