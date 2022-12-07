US man quit his job at Target after 3 weeks. His reason has divided the internet

A US man quit his job at department store chain giant Target after just three weeks because he was told to “work faster.”

The man, who went on a rant about his brief experience at the store on TikTok, goes by the handle @earthlingxobro.

He said that even before he started to work he was told to work faster and if he didn’t, he would be fired. He went on to so that the companies are now short-staffed post pandemic and that they have no leverage on employees anymore.

"So, I got hired at Target three weeks ago and tonight I walked out and I quit. Before I even got started on any work today, when I got in there, I got pulled into the office almost immediately and was told that if I didn’t speed it up and start working ‘faster’ that I was going to be let go, that they were going to fire me,” the user said.

"Who are you to expect them to be this well-oiled, perfect machine especially after three weeks when you didn’t even train this person, because they didn’t train me,” he added

He continued: "These companies don’t have this leverage anymore and it’s so hilarious to me that they still think they do, you know?

"This is post-pandemic. Everybody’s short-staffed, and it’s for reasons like this. We’re not going to put up with bulls**t. We’re not scared of you anymore,” he concluded in his viral video. While many agreed with the man that it was unreasonable to ask him to work faster on Day 1 without any training, others said that all bosses will ask employees to work to keep the pressure on. One user even said that $15-17 is a good wage that the man was getting and calling it “unliveable” was ridiculous. While the comments section was divided on the matter, Target has not yet commented on the issue.

Moneycontrol News

