    US man destroys museum art worth Rs 40 crore after fight with girlfriend

    While the initial estimates of the damage is $5,153,000, the museum's director Agustin Arteaga said, "We anticipate the real total could be a fraction of the original estimate."

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
    Among the priceless artifacts the man smashed was a Greek cup from around 540 BCE worth Rs 77 lakh. (Representative image. Credit: Dallas Museum of Art)

    A 21-year-old man from US broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed ancient artifacts worth $5 million (approximately Rs 40 crore) after an argument with his girlfriend.

    The artifacts Brian Hernandez destroyed were priceless ancient Greek and native American art, the Independent reported.

    Hernandez allegedly smashed through the museum's glass front door with a metal chair around 9.40 pm on Wednesday. CCTV footage reportedly shows him using a stool to break two display cases and damage multiple pieces of ancient art, including two pots estimated at $5 million in value.

    After being detained by security guards, Hernandez allegedly told the police that he wrecked the museum because he was "mad at his girl”.

    "He got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property," a police report said. According to the police, Hernandez also called 911 on himself. He was arrested around 10.10 pm.

    Among the other artifacts he smashed were a contemporary Native American piece of art worth $10,000, a Greek cup from around 540 BCE worth $100,000,  a telephone, a computer and a bench inside the museum.

    While the initial estimates of the damage is $5,153,000, the museum's director Agustin Arteaga told the publication that he was working with insurers to determine the final estimate which could be much more.

    "We anticipate the real total could be a fraction of the original $5 million estimate," Arteaga said in a statement.

    The museum reopened on Thursday, but the areas where Hernandez allegedly vandalised were cordoned off to allow the investigation to continue without any interruption.

