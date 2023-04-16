US laundry store's gesture for the unemployed is winning the internet

The team leader at the store-Colton Archer- was quoted in the poster as saying that the objective was help people look good when the times were tough.

A laundry service in the US is winning hearts of the public for offering free services to those who are unemployed. Oklahoma-based Archer Cleaners put up a poster on the window of its store, stating that those without a job at hand will get free laundry services from them.

"If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free," the post, shared by Good News Movement Instagram page, read.

The caption for the post read, "Humanity: Kindness makes the world go round. Thank you Archer Cleaners for having peoples’ back. Archer Cleaners has several locations in Oklahoma for those there to support their business,".

“When times are tough, we will help you look your best," he said.

The post generated several comments, many of whom praised the company for the initiative.

"To have someone offer help without needing to ask, to feel confident about how you’re presenting yourself on interviews during a time when confidence can take a serious hit — even if these things aren’t everything you need, they do matter so much," a user commented.

“I believe in humanity. I believe in us,” another user said.