US job ad looking for 'white' applicants had an inadvertent note: 'Don't share with candidates'

A job advertisement on Indeed has sparked outrage after a Dallas-based company, Arthur Grand Technologies, requested “Only born US Citizens (White) who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX.” The racial specification, which was not meant to be shared publicly, was discovered by a Twitter user. The posting said the client was HTC Global/Berskshire Hathaway, so the user tagged the latter's CEO Warren Buffett.

“Hi @WarrenBuffett ! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway's vendors... Arthur Grand Technologies Inc... has some problematic hiring processes. Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company's competitiveness, besides being a bad look,” the user tweeted with a screenshot of the job posting that says “don’t share with candidates” for the problematic requirement.



Twitter users were quick to condemn the discriminatory hiring process, with one user highlighting that such practices hurt a company’s competitiveness and reputation. In response to the backlash, Arthur Grand Technologies issued an apology on LinkedIn, stating that it “does not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based on race, colour or religion.”

The company went on to explain that an investigation revealed that a “new junior recruiter” was responsible for the offensive description and that their employment had been terminated. However, Twitter users were sceptical of the company’s apology, with some suggesting that the “junior” staff member had blown the whistle on the company by posting the job requirement as-written.

In a subsequent update, Arthur Grand Technologies emphasized that the job posting “was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees.” The company explained that a former employee had taken an existing posting and added discriminatory language, which was then reposted through their own account. The company also indicated that “necessary legal action” had been initiated against the “job poster.”

The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of addressing racial discrimination in hiring practices. As the US grapples with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion, employers must take active steps to ensure that their recruitment processes are fair, inclusive, and non-discriminatory.