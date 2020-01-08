US-Iran conflict: MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to cancel all non-essential travel to Iraq

The urgent notification comes after Iran launched a salvo of missiles to destroy US military bases in Iraq
Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement advising all Indians to drop any plan of non-essential travel to Iraq. It goes on to urge all Indians to cut down travel as much possible even within Iraq and stay alert at all times.The MEA statement reads: “In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.”
MEA: In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. pic.twitter.com/kmFsb0G60M
— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
The urgent notification comes after Iran launched a salvo of missiles to destroy US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike that killed Iran’s top Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3. The Iranian general was killed on the behest of US President Donald Trump as he wanted to quell Iran's plans to attack American diplomats in the future.Meanwhile, the US President has responded to the missile attack with an "All is well tweet".
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020