US-Iran conflict: MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to cancel all non-essential travel to Iraq

In the aftermath of the killing, US Embassy in Iraq has come under attack once. But more prominently, on January 5, Iran announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. (Image: Reuters)

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement advising all Indians to drop any plan of non-essential travel to Iraq. It goes on to urge all Indians to cut down travel as much possible even within Iraq and stay alert at all times.



MEA: In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. pic.twitter.com/kmFsb0G60M

The MEA statement reads: “In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.”

The urgent notification comes after Iran launched a salvo of missiles to destroy US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike that killed Iran’s top Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3. The Iranian general was killed on the behest of US President Donald Trump as he wanted to quell Iran's plans to attack American diplomats in the future.



All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the US President has responded to the missile attack with an "All is well tweet".