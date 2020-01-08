App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US-Iran conflict: MEA issues travel advisory, urges Indians to cancel all non-essential travel to Iraq

The urgent notification comes after Iran launched a salvo of missiles to destroy US military bases in Iraq

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the aftermath of the killing, US Embassy in Iraq has come under attack once. But more prominently, on January 5, Iran announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. (Image: Reuters)
In the aftermath of the killing, US Embassy in Iraq has come under attack once. But more prominently, on January 5, Iran announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. (Image: Reuters)

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement advising all Indians to drop any plan of non-essential travel to Iraq. It goes on to urge all Indians to cut down travel as much possible even within Iraq and stay alert at all times.

The MEA statement reads: “In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.”

The urgent notification comes after Iran launched a salvo of missiles to destroy US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the US drone strike that killed Iran’s top Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3. The Iranian general was killed on the behest of US President Donald Trump as he wanted to quell Iran's plans to attack American diplomats in the future.

Meanwhile, the US President has responded to the missile attack with an "All is well tweet".


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:07 am

tags #drone attacks #General Qassem Soleimani #Iraq #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #US military strikes

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.