US grandfather lost 26 kg with only a McDonald's diet for 100 days

Kevin Maginnis has lost 26 kg by following an only McDonald's diet. (Image: @NewsNation/Twitter)

Kevin Maginnis, a 57-year-old grandfather from Nashville, embarked on a unique weight loss journey that captured the attention of the nation. Maginnis, who weighed 108 kg at the beginning of his challenge, managed to shed a staggering 26 kg by consuming nothing but McDonald's meals for 100 consecutive days.

His dedication to this unconventional diet, which included breakfast, lunch, and dinner exclusively from the fast-food chain, earned him a wave of online praise and a viral sensation status.

Maginnis unveiled his remarkable weight loss achievement on the final day of his challenge, proudly declaring, "Hey, don't be bitter while I'm eating my apple fritter and losing weight." During an interview with NBC's Today Show, he shared some insights into his journey and offered valuable advice to those seeking to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

One key aspect of Maginnis's strategy was portion control. He revealed that he only consumed half of the provided meal during each sitting, a practice that helped him manage his caloric intake. In addition, he made a conscious decision to swap soda for water and completely abstained from alcohol and snacks throughout the 100 days.

The result was a consistent feeling of hunger between meals, which Maginnis admitted was challenging but ultimately effective in his weight loss journey. "Because I was eating so small, I was always hungry by the time the next meal rolled around," he explained, emphasizing the importance of portion size.

Maginnis also addressed the critics who questioned the nutritional value of his chosen diet. While he acknowledged that there might be more optimal choices for overall health, he stressed that his primary focus was on combating obesity. "Are there better micronutrients or macronutrients for brain health? Absolutely," he admitted. "But when it comes to getting rid of obesity, reduce the size of the meals."

Aside from the visible physical transformation, Maginnis experienced notable improvements in his blood work. His triglyceride levels dropped by a remarkable 205 points, and his cholesterol decreased by 65 points. These changes were particularly significant for Maginnis, who shared that he was previously pre-diabetic but now falls within the healthy range.

To remain accountable throughout his journey, Maginnis turned to social media and utilized TikTok as a platform to document his progress. His wife also decided to join him on his McDonald's-only diet starting from day 40. As of day 65, she had already lost 18 pounds.