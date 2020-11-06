'Chill Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg recycles Trump's 2019 tweet to settle score

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took a potshot at US President Donald Trump's "STOP THE COUNT!" tweet. Using Trump's 2019 tweet as a template, Greta tweeted, "Chill Donald, Chill!".

Back in December 2019, when Greta was named TIME magazine’s person of the year, Trump mocked her saying she needs to work on her "anger management problem" and "go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend".

“Chill Greta, chill!” the president tweeted, which went viral on social media giving birth to several memes.



So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

The 17-year-old used the same words to settle the score. Retweeting Trump’s ‘STOP THE COUNT’ post, Greta said, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

Greta's tweet has garnered more than 1.1 million likes.

With Democratic rival Joe Biden leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally, the latter has repeatedly questioned the vote-counting process. At one point, he even asked for counting to be stopped.

Trump even accused the Democratic nominee of trying to "steal" the election. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump tweeted.

Twitter continued to flag his tweets for violation of rules. the micro-blogging platform curbed the reach of his tweets saying, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Thunberg became a household name after delivering a fiery speech on the pressing need to conserve the environment, at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.