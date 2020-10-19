US Election 2020: Photo of Donald Trump counting money before donating to church goes viral

A picture of US President Donald Trump counting $20 bills before donating to a church, which he visited on October 18, has gone viral on Social media.

Trump attended the 9 am service at the International Church of Las Vegas, near Summerlin on October 19, before he headed to Southern California for a fundraiser and then to Carson City for Make America Great Again rally at the Carson City Airport.

Trump spoke briefly about attending service, saying “I love going to churches” and that it was “a great honour” to attend the service.

He dropped a wad of $20 bills in the bucket marked “Change 4 Change”.

However, Trump's rare appearance at the church didn't spark as many reactions on social media as much as the picture of him counting the bills before donating did.

News agency Reuters' photographer Carlos Barria’s photo of the US President counting bills soon became widely shared on social media.

Take a look at the viral photo:

Here’s how netizens reacted to the photo:



Thinking hard on whether to give $20 or $40 — Bitch on Wheels (@norwickdrive) October 18, 2020





He looks awfully sad to be parting with it.

— William Kowalski (@WillKowalski) October 18, 2020



Love a supposed billionaire who drops a $20 in the collection plate, then asks for change. — Natalie Danford (@NatalieDanford) October 18, 2020





“I’m usually golfing at this time on Sundays. Hopefully I don’t have to do this too many more times....”

— David Scott (@ScottRulebook19) October 18, 2020



He’s thinking,.....with my losses they should be giving me money — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) October 18, 2020





Why do I have the feeling he actually took that from the collection plate

— Jaymall (@Jaymall1028) October 18, 2020

International Church of Las Vegas' senior associate pastor, Denise Goulet, said God told her early that morning that the president would secure a second term.

“At 4:30, the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win,’” she said, telling Trump, “you will be the president again,” reported Associated Press.