Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Photo of Donald Trump counting money before donating to church goes viral

Donald Trump's rare appearance at the International Church of Las Vegas didn't spark as many reactions on social media as much as a picture of him counting $20 bills before donating did

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )

A picture of US President Donald Trump counting $20 bills before donating to a church, which he visited on October 18, has gone viral on Social media.

Trump attended the 9 am service at the International Church of Las Vegas, near Summerlin on October 19, before he headed to Southern California for a fundraiser and then to Carson City for Make America Great Again rally at the Carson City Airport.

Trump spoke briefly about attending service, saying “I love going to churches” and that it was “a great honour” to attend the service.

Close

He dropped a wad of $20 bills in the bucket marked “Change 4 Change”.

related news

However, Trump's rare appearance at the church didn't spark as many reactions on social media as much as the picture of him counting the bills before donating did.

News agency Reuters' photographer Carlos Barria’s photo of the US President counting bills soon became widely shared on social media.

Take a look at the viral photo:


Here’s how netizens reacted to the photo:






International Church of Las Vegas' senior associate pastor, Denise Goulet, said God told her early that morning that the president would secure a second term.

“At 4:30, the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win,’” she said, telling Trump, “you will be the president again,” reported Associated Press.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Donald Trump #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

