US Election 2020 | Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump urged Americans to ‘get out and vote’, a week after election

Incumbent United States President Donald Trump’s son Eric was trolled on Twitter for urging Americans to go out and vote on November 10 -- after vote counting was over and Democrat challenger Joe Biden was declared the president-elect.



Eric Trump is encouraging voting in Minnesota, Mike Pence is sunning in Florida, and Rudy is probably still at the dildo store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

It's time to give up. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 10, 2020

A week after the US presidential elections 2020 concluded on November 3, Eric Trump tweeted, "Minnesota, get out and vote!!!" Although the tweet was deleted shortly after, social media users had already taken screenshots of the social media post, which were then shared widely to ridicule President Trump’s son.



Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020



Proof Eric Trump is Internet Explorer (yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/YiJaPl6aeN — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) November 11, 2020

Notably, Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat in the US election 2020 and he even tweeted on November 9 that, "We will win". The incumbent US President continues to allege election fraud and has dubbed the 2020 polls "rigged" and declared that the people of America won’t accept the results that pointed towards a Bind win.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also asserted that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Most major pollsters have projected Democratci in 2021.

Twitter has repeatedly been flagging Trump’s tweets alleging "election fraud" . He has reportedly made 37 such unfounded allegations on the microblogging platform since vote counting began on November 3, and so far, 13 of them have been flagged.