US Election 2020 | America’s presidential race trends high on Google search in India

Vote counting for one of the most high-octane elections is currently underway. America is still waiting to know if Democrat Joe Biden, who is leading by a slim margin in several states but winning, will become the 46th President of the United States or if incumbent Republican elect Donald Trump will emerge successful in his re-election bid.

While people across the world are tracking the latest updates on the US election 2020, you would be surprised to know that Indians seem to be more invested and interested in the US election results than in the ongoing polls in Bihar – which is the country’s fourth-largest electoral state. However, this surge in interest in the state of affairs in the world’s oldest democracy does not come as a surprise if one considers the sway America has on world affairs.

Catch live updates of the US Election 2020 here.

As per Google trends, since vote counting started in the US late on November 3, "US Election Results" topped Google search with over five million hits. It even overtook Google search on "Arnab Goswami" the next day, when he was arrested by Mumbai police. On that day, Republic TV's Goswami had grabbed headlines across India and generated more than three million hits on the search engine.

The following day, "US Election" and "American Election 2020 result" saw more than one million searches each on Google, securing the third and fourth spots in India respectively. As vote counting in the US continues, the interest has fizzled out to some extent, but it is still getting more hits on Google than elections in Bihar.

Catch live updates of the Bihar Election 2020 here.

Meanwhile, Google searches related to Democratic presidential elect Joe Biden, who is on the verge of securing a win in the 2020 US election, have shot up since late November 4 and peaked on November 5.

As per Google Trends India, since the morning of November 5, 34 of every 100 searches in India on Google were about Joe Biden and only 14 were about Bihar. However, as the counting dragged on, the interest on the topic dwindled further, and Bihar started getting 16 searches for every 21 searches on the US election.

Analysts have opined that Google search for Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and US polls will see an immense spike again when the results of the American presidential election are finally declared.