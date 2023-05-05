Doctors perform complex brain surgery on baby still inside womb

The disorder leads to a high amount of blood stressing the veins and heart and could cause numerous health issues. (Representational Photo).

A team of doctors in the United States have performed a pathbreaking new surgery on a baby which is still in the womb to treat a rare blood vessel disorder inside the brain.

As per reports on CNN, the surgery was performed at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital and the medical condition is called "Venus of Galen malformation,".

"Tremendous brain injuries and immediate heart failure after birth are the two big challenges," Dr. Darren Orbach, a radiologist at Boston Children's Hospital and expert in treating VOGM, told CNN.

The medical condition takes place when the blood vessel which carries the blood from the brain to the heart does not grow correctly. The disorder leads to a high amount of blood stressing the veins and heart and could cause numerous health issues.

"Despite advancements in care, "50 to 60 per cent of all babies with this condition will get very sick immediately. And for those, it looks like there's about a 40 per cent mortality rate. About half of infants that survive experience severe neurological and cognitive issues," Orbach said.

He added that considering the complications involved, infants are treated after they are born using a catheter to insert small coils to reduce the blood flow.

As per CBS News, the baby was growing normally inside the mother when on a ultrasound, the doctors found that she was suffering from a rare blood vessel disorder within the brain.

