US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin calls on PM Modi during India visit

Retired General Lloyd Austin (Image: Reuters)

General Lloyd Austin (Retd), the US Secretary of Defence who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier on March 19.

General Austin, a retired four-star general, who came to India, within two months of being sworn in conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order”, said the official release.

The PMO said Modi also outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the India and US, and emphasised the important role of bilateral defence cooperation.

The PM asked Austin to convey his best wishes to Biden.