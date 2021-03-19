English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin calls on PM Modi during India visit

General Austin, a retired four-star general, who came to India, within two months of being sworn in conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
Retired General Lloyd Austin (Image: Reuters)

Retired General Lloyd Austin (Image: Reuters)

General Lloyd Austin (Retd), the US Secretary of Defence who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier on March 19.

General Austin, a retired four-star general, who came to India, within two months of being sworn in conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order”, said the official release.

The PMO said Modi also outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the India and US, and emphasised the important role of bilateral defence cooperation.

The PM asked Austin to convey his best wishes to Biden.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #General Lloyd Austin
first published: Mar 19, 2021 09:23 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.