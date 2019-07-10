App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US court disallows President Trump from blocking his critics on Twitter

US President Trump has been blocking people who criticise him or his policies on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

For long, United States President Donald Trump had reportedly been violating the country’s Constitution by not allowing people who criticise or mock him from following his Twitter account. In this regard, a federal appeals court declared on Tuesday that he cannot do so as long as he is holding a government office.

According to a report by The New York Times, the court diktat may have broader implications vis-a-vis the implementation of the First Amendment in the social-media era.

The appeals court ruling mentioned that since the President uses the microblogging platform for government affairs, he shall no longer be allowed to leave out some Americans from reading his posts or replying to them, just because they do not agree with him.

Close

The ruling was passed unanimously by a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

related news

This is by far one of the highest-profile court decision taken with regard to the First Amendment, that too, at a time when a lot of the political discourse is taking place online.

Commenting on this, Judge Barrington Parker stated that subjecting government conduct to "wide-open, robust debate generates a level of intensity that has rarely been witnessed before".

Notably, the First Amendment disallows government officials who are on social media for government purposes to exclude some people from an “open online dialogue”.

Judge Parker added that this debate was necessary to “remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to a disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less”.

The Justice Department, which is evidently displeased with the diktat and is looking at whether to appeal to a higher court said: “President Trump’s decision to block users from his personal Twitter account does not violate the First Amendment.”
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Twitter #US President Donald Trump

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.