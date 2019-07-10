US court disallows President Trump from blocking his critics on Twitter

For long, United States President Donald Trump had reportedly been violating the country’s Constitution by not allowing people who criticise or mock him from following his Twitter account. In this regard, a federal appeals court declared on Tuesday that he cannot do so as long as he is holding a government office.

According to a report by The New York Times, the court diktat may have broader implications vis-a-vis the implementation of the First Amendment in the social-media era.

The appeals court ruling mentioned that since the President uses the microblogging platform for government affairs, he shall no longer be allowed to leave out some Americans from reading his posts or replying to them, just because they do not agree with him.

The ruling was passed unanimously by a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

This is by far one of the highest-profile court decision taken with regard to the First Amendment, that too, at a time when a lot of the political discourse is taking place online.

Commenting on this, Judge Barrington Parker stated that subjecting government conduct to "wide-open, robust debate generates a level of intensity that has rarely been witnessed before".

Notably, the First Amendment disallows government officials who are on social media for government purposes to exclude some people from an “open online dialogue”.

Judge Parker added that this debate was necessary to “remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to a disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less”.

The Justice Department, which is evidently displeased with the diktat and is looking at whether to appeal to a higher court said: “President Trump’s decision to block users from his personal Twitter account does not violate the First Amendment.”