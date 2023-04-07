US couple welcome first baby girl born into family after 138 years

No girls had been born in the family since 1885 until Audrey arrived. (Image: @people/Instagram)

After a 138-year hiatus on girls, a couple from Caledonia, Michigan, has welcomed their daughter Audrey into the world. Carolyn and Andrew Clark were overjoyed by the surprise, as their family records showed that no girls had been born in the family since 1885. Despite Carolyn's initial disbelief, Andrew's family confirmed that no girls had been born in their direct line for over a century.

The Clarks' St Patrick's Day baby is especially significant since Carolyn had suffered a miscarriage in January 2021. When they found out they were expecting, they didn't care about the gender and were just grateful for a healthy pregnancy and baby. Audrey's arrival was the icing on the cake.

Last September, the couple decided to surprise their family with the baby's gender. They kept the news to themselves and waited for the right moment. Andrew assumed that the cookie in the centre would be blue and signify another boy in the family's lineage. However, when they saw that the cookie was pink, they were thrilled to discover that they would be welcoming a baby girl.

Carolyn and Andrew are ecstatic about Audrey's arrival and relieved that everything went well with the delivery. The couple has broken a longstanding family tradition and can't wait to see what the future holds for their baby girl.

The Clark's story is a reminder of the joys and surprises that life can bring. No matter how long the odds, it's always possible for unexpected blessings to come our way.