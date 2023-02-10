 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US couple incorrectly charged Rs 3.7 lakh for 2 cups of coffee at Starbucks. Then...

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

After they made the shocking discovery, the couple took the issue to the Starbucks district manager who owed it likely to a human error due to a sticky button.

Starbucks said the cheque has been sent out to the couple. (Representational)

A US couple were in for the shock of their life when they were charged nearly Rs 3.7 lakh for two cups of coffee at a local Starbucks. Jesse and Deedee O'Dell were overcharged $4,444 and they didn’t even realise it immediately.

A few days later, on a different shopping trip, their card declined and that’s when the couple checked and found that Starbucks had charged them erroneously.

The Oklahoma couple usually get the same two coffees for the last 16 years - an iced americano and caramel frappuccino for around ₹820 ($10). This was no different. But their bill had an extra gratuity charge this time that amounted to $4,444.44. The total bill came to $4456.27.

O’Dell didn’t notice the bill.