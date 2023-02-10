US couple incorrectly charged Rs 3.7 lakh for 2 cups of coffee at Starbucks. Then...

A US couple were in for the shock of their life when they were charged nearly Rs 3.7 lakh for two cups of coffee at a local Starbucks. Jesse and Deedee O'Dell were overcharged $4,444 and they didn’t even realise it immediately.

A few days later, on a different shopping trip, their card declined and that’s when the couple checked and found that Starbucks had charged them erroneously.

The Oklahoma couple usually get the same two coffees for the last 16 years - an iced americano and caramel frappuccino for around ₹820 ($10). This was no different. But their bill had an extra gratuity charge this time that amounted to $4,444.44. The total bill came to $4456.27.

O’Dell didn’t notice the bill.

After they made the shocking discovery, the couple took the issue to the Starbucks district manager who owed it likely to a human error due to a sticky button. "He told me there was an issue they were having with their network I'm not sure if it's a localized issue or if it's a national issue but that's just what I heard was it was a sticky button issue," Jesse said.

Shark Tank India judges ghosted contestant after promising funding, claims Twitter user Two separate cheques amounting to $4,444 was then issued to the couple which bounced apparently due to a typo. Several rounds of getting back to representatives followed. The couple had to cancel a family vacation to Thailand as a month passed and they still didn’t get their money refunded. Starbucks, when contacted by news outlets said that they were aware of the issue and assured that the couple will receive their cheque as soon as possible. For Jesse O'Dell, this was the most expensive coffee he ever purchased. He had a word of advice too. “I would highly recommend number one, check your receipts, ask for a receipt, get a receipt.”

