US company paying $100,000 to one lucky person to quit their job and follow their dreams

Tired of working round the clock just to pay your bills? Have a dream job in mind but too afraid to take that leap of faith? A sustainable clothing brand based in the United States promises to have your back if you are really passionate about your dreams. It will be offering $100,000 to one lucky American so that he or she can pursue their dream.

Prana, the brand, has launched a competition called the ‘Day Job to Dream Job’, wherein people will be required to make a short video and submit it. The best entrant will get the chance to take a leap of faith and marry their passion and profession with the financial backing of the company.

The entrants, who ought to be residents of the United States and be above 21 years age, will have to talk about their current job and their dream job in a one-to-three-minute video. They would have to post the videos online. Prana states that it would be best if the applicants could give them a glimpse into their passion, so that they could get an idea about their skills. For instance, if someone dreams of becoming a singer, it would be best if he or she sings a song in the video for the panellists to assess his/ her talent.

The company strictly mentions that the applicants should not quit their day job until they are announced as the winner of the competition. They have additionally mentioned that the applicants would not have to buy anything from the website to enter the competition.

“We’re looking for an inspirational and original story, so let your personality shine,” the sustainable clothing brand states.

The videos will be judged by a panel of Prana representatives, who will choose the best one based on how passionate, bold, original, and talented the person is. The winner will be notified by the middle of October and receive the cash price of $100,000 over a 12-month period ($25,000 every four months). The winner will be required to produce videos for Prana regularly throughout this period to keep them posted on how things are working out.



We all have a day job, but do we all have our dream job? Change is on the horizon. Your narrative, passion, & life-long dream deserves to be pursued. #clothingforpositivechange #dayjobtodreamjob // Enter for a Chance to Win $100K to Pursue Your Passion: https://t.co/pKluKm1r5k pic.twitter.com/j5lHganS0e — prAna (@prAna) August 15, 2019

The company has posted a series of tweets explaining the details of the competition and the thought behind it along with a short vox pop video.