Companies are now offering psychedelic therapy to employees for stress, anxiety, depression: Report

Companies in the US are offering psychedelic therapy as a workplace benefit for employees who opt for alternative treatments to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, Fast Company reported.

According to Enthea, a startup that offers third-party administrative services for health insurance plans, it has enrolled some 50 companies to begin offering psychedelic therapy to its employees. One of those companies has already reported benefits.

Dr. Bonner’s, which makes natural soap, offered about 7 percent of its 320 employees access to alternative therapy through the use of ketamine -- a tranquiliser with hallucinogenic qualities usually prescribed by veterinarians.

Later, anonymous surveys found that 86 percent of the employees who used the therapy noticed an improvement in post-traumatic stress disorder, 67 percent observed a reduction in major depressive disorder symptoms, and 65 percent reported a decline in generalised anxiety disorder symptoms, Fast Company reported.

A recent poll conducted by the University of Berkeley found that 61 percent of Americans support the legalisation of psychedelics. Enthea too stated that it has been receiving more inquiries by companies looking to help their employees, 25 percent of whom say their mental health has worsened since Covid.

“It’s starting to become far more mainstream,” Enthea’s cofounder and CEO, Sherry Rais, told the publication.

She added that a changing view of psychedelics and a desperate need for alternative mental health healing is driving the demand. One study found that antidepressants work better than sugar pills just 15 percent of the time.

Studies have also found that psychedelic substances can promote neuroplasticity in the brain that enhances connectivity between different regions and results in a shift in introspection and personal insight, the publication stated.

Earlier this year, Australia became the first country to classify psychedelics as medicines at a national level and approved the use of psychedelics to assist therapy sessions. It allowed the use of MDMA, known as ecstasy in tablet form, for post-traumatic stress disorder.

