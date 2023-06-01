This Bollywood actor, 29, has moved into a Rs 190 crore Mumbai bungalow

Urvashi Rautela, 29, had been house-hunting for the last seven to eight months (Image credit: @urvashirautela/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has moved into a Mumbai bungalow that shares a wall with Yash Chopra’s iconic Juhu mansion. According to a report in Times of India, Rautela moved into the lavish, four-storey bungalow around two months ago but did not publicise the fact.

It is not clear whether the Hate Story 4 actor is renting the property or has purchased it. The bungalow is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 190 crore and is located in Mumbai’s posh Juhu area. It shares a compound wall with the iconic bungalow of Yash Chopra, where his wife Pamela Chopra lived until her death in April 2023.

Urvashi Rautela, 29, had reportedly been on the lookout for a residential property in Mumbai for the last seven to eight months. She had zeroed in on a bungalow by the name of Celest in Lokhandwala, but that deal apparently never materialised.

The Economic Times further reported that Urvashi Rautela’s Rs 190 crore Juhu bungalow comes with a backyard, a garden, a person gym and several other luxury amenities.

Rautela recently made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France. She then travelled to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Telugu films Black Rose and Zebra, as well as the Hindi-language film Dil Hai Gray.