'Malicious compliance' is the latest job trend as Gen Z hits back at bad bosses

Pandemic years saw employees respond to unhealthy work practices with Great Resignation, quiet quitting and lying flat. There's now a new trend on the block -- malicious compliance.

Malicious compliance is a trending topic online, referring to the act of being overly generous to customers at the company's expense.

Young employees are taking to social media to share how they gave away free stuff and discounts to customers to hit back at unjust bosses.

On Reddit, one cafe worker said that they started gave customers free coffee after their boss yelled at them in public.

Another professional, a sales associate, knocked off half the retail price of Air Jordan sneakers for a customer because she was treated "horribly" by her manager, The New York Post reported.

The woman, 19-year-old Essence Gibson, claimed her paychecks were cut or delayed without explanation. She alleged discrimination, saying only those who were close to the bosses got special allowances.

Gibson, who is from Louisiana, said because managers messed with her money, she decided to mess with theirs. “I did feel a little guilty, but my managers did not respect me, so I found ways to put a smile on my face," she added. More people came forward to share their experiences of "malicious compliance" or "chaotic working". Some said generously approved their subordinates' leave requests before quitting as supervisors. A bank employee waived off a customer's overdraft fee on her last day, a social media user said. Others urged discretion, warning that companies may take legal action against such employees for lost revenue. “For legal reasons, I’m not saying you should do this," a TikTok account wrote while discussing the trend, according to The Daily Dot Website. "I’m simply sharing something I saw posted online." HR professionals said such actions may chip away at employee benefits. “If an employee is simply giving away [perks] to multiple customers a day, over time that can get extremely costly. And the company is going to have to cover that cost, which could mean they’ll have to take away money from something else," HR expert Jackie Cuevas told The New York Post.

READ MORE