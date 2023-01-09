 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Malicious compliance' is the latest job trend as Gen Z hits back at bad bosses

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

How some workers are getting back at bosses who cut their pay, humiliated them in public.

The latest in a long line of pandemic-era work trends. (Representational image)

Pandemic years saw employees respond to unhealthy work practices with Great Resignation, quiet quitting and lying flat. There's now a new trend on the block -- malicious compliance.

Malicious compliance is a trending topic online, referring to the act of being overly generous to customers at the company's expense.

Young employees are taking to social media to share how they gave away free stuff and discounts to customers to hit back at unjust bosses.

On Reddit, one cafe worker said that they started gave customers free coffee after their boss yelled at them in public.

Another professional, a sales associate, knocked off half the retail price of Air Jordan sneakers for a customer because she was treated "horribly" by her manager, The New York Post reported.

The woman, 19-year-old Essence Gibson, claimed her paychecks were cut or delayed without explanation. She alleged discrimination, saying only those who were close to the bosses got special allowances.