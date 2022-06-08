Wheelchair-bound ISRO scientist beats all odds to rank 217 in UPSC exams

A wheelchair-bound ISRO scientist has beaten all odds to crack the UPSC CSE 2021 and secure an all India rank of 217.

Kartik Kansal was eight when when he was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy -- a disorder that progressively stops the functioning of the limbs. But while he concentrated on yoga and therapy to lessen the progression of the disorder, he was determined to crack the UPSC exams.

Kansal graduated from IIT Roorkee in 2018 and cleared several examinations like GATE and Union Public Commission Engineering Services Exam, but was disheartened when his physical disability kept him from getting a good enough placement.

"I did good in the prelims of the engineering services exam but when the list for the mains examination came, I got to know that I wasn't eligible for any of the posts due to my condition," he told India Today.

"It was a difficult phase for me. Mentally, I was prepared, but what can I do about my physical condition? My whole world was shattered."

The 25-year-old said that it was the rejection from engineering services made him realise the difficulties hindering the growth of a person with disabilities. This inspired him to pursue civil services and bring changes in the policy.

"My rejection made me realise that there was a need to change a few policies in the system and make it more accessible to students who are mentally strong, but not so much physically," said Kansal told the publication.

He took the civil service examination thrice. In his first attempt in 2019, he secured 813th rank, but even though he was getting a decent post, Kansal wanted to score better and get an administrative post.

In 2020, he managed to crack the prelims but failed to secure a rank after the mains.

Determined to do better, Kansal decided to follow a strict regime to prepare for the 2021 exam while still working for ISRO.

"Since I had nine hours working on weekdays, I used to manage the studies accordingly. During weekdays, I used to wake up at 6 am, study till 8 am and then get ready and leave for the office. After returning from the office around 6:30 pm, I used to study till 11 pm. During weekends, I used to devote more time," he told India Today.

His efforts finally bore fruit as he ranked 217 -- his best yet in UPSC 2021.