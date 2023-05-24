UPSC topper Ishita Kishore left corporate job for public service: ‘Since I am from SRCC…’

Ishita Kishore topped the UPSC civil service examination (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared yesterday. An alumnus of DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kishore cleared the examination in her third attempt.

“I am very happy to get the first rank. It’s a dream come true for me,” the 26-year-old told news agency ANI.

Kishore studied economics at SRCC – a course and a college notoriously difficult to get into. She graduated in 2017 and joined Ernst & Young as a risk analyst. Two years later, in 2019, she quit her corporate job to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services examination.

“Since I am from the Shri Ram College of Commerce, I had a lot of opportunities for placements. But I felt that taking a first-hand decision about which kind of job I want to do for the next three to four decades is going to be very important,” Kishore told ANI.

“Corporate sector gave me a lot of opportunities and the kind of learning and professionalism I inculcated over there helped me in my civil services preparation also,” she said. “But ultimately, I felt like my passion lies in public service. I want to contribute towards governance and development.”

Ishita Kishore is the daughter of an Air Force officer. Her mother used to teach at a private school while her brother is a lawyer.

Ishita Kishore, who has also been a national-level football player, said she would work for women's empowerment and the upliftment of neglected people.

"I have opted for the Indian Administrative Service. I have given my preference for Uttar Pradesh cadre," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)