 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'Future is female': Twitter reacts as women take top slots in UPSC Civil Services exam

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services 2021 toppers are all women: Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma (Image credit: @upscsingles/Twitter)

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared their results on Monday, the top four ranks were scored by women.

Shruti Sharma topped the examination, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, followed by Aishwarya Verma on fourth rank the Commission announced.

Twitter took to celebrations as soon as the UPSC Civil Services exams were declared.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services. The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Shruti Sharma #UPSC #UPSC Civil Services #UPSC results 2021
first published: May 30, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.