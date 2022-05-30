'Future is female': Twitter reacts as women take top slots in UPSC Civil Services exam

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared their results on Monday, the top four ranks were scored by women.

Shruti Sharma topped the examination, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, followed by Aishwarya Verma on fourth rank the Commission announced.

Twitter took to celebrations as soon as the UPSC Civil Services exams were declared.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services. The toppers were selected on the basis of their performance in all three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round conducted by UPSC.