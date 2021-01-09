Uproar over WhatsApp privacy terms misses the woods for the trees   

The kerfuffle over WhatsApp’s new privacy terms is surprising. As long as someone steals without our knowledge we are okay with it, the moment we are told of details and our consent sought for using an app, we raise an alarm.

Many crimes like the kidnapping of children, morphing of photos, thefts, etc have stemmed from data breaches through photo apps, gaming apps and people sharing excessive information on social media.

All these crimes have been on the rise and serious steps towards curbing them and sensitising people about "sharing too much" on digital platforms should be taken up by the government.

I say this because most apps are collecting your location, photos and can read your messages. They can view your social media profiles; well-known apps are also known to indulge in screen imaging of your cellphone devices and this will answer how when you never gave your OTP, a transaction was carried from your bank account. Some photo-editing apps are notorious for collecting information, including the rights to your photos that they can use as they please. Multiple gaming apps are also guilty of all this.

No free lunch

Have you ever wondered how within seconds of you checking the price of a ticket in an app, a rival offers you better rates? How do they know? It is not Google but other apps on your phone that are sharing the data and screen imaging your phone. Happy to get a better deal, we never bother to check how it happens.

There is no free lunch and quite a few apps available for free have to their expenses to take care of. Data collection and sale become their staple.

After WhatsApp announced a privacy policy change, calls of boycotts have surfaced and the move to other messaging apps has begun. If an app is giving you the option of informed consent and tells you that it will be sharing your data with its parent company about certain services, is it an issue?

Most apps are anyway accessing and using your data without informing you, let alone seeking your consent. WhatsApps privacy policy seems to have created panic purely because its parent company is Facebook and people are attributing meaning to its every clause through an interpretation that Facebook is out to manipulate them. This is strange as Facebook and Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook, have a huge user base in India and the decision to not use WhatsApp won’t address the problem.

Read and then decide

Every WhatsApp user should read the new privacy policy which mentions sharing information with Facebook products for improvisation of technical, back up and other app-related features. It mentions no third-party advertisements will be introduced in WhatsApp. There is no mention of chat data being shared with Facebook or any other company.

Yes, it does say that it will record your IP address and general location for technical purposes, however, if I may mention, every internet service-provider has to by law maintain a log of your IP address, which includes all activities you carry out using their application. The information has to be shared with law enforcement agencies in case of a legal dispute on the order of police or a court.

These log files have to be secured and access control is implemented by Internet Service Providers, whereby only the requisite team has access and that too for a specific purpose.

It is necessary to read the Whats app privacy policy, update yourself and understand it fully. I came across many news reports and articles highlighting how people would be manipulated by Facebook and the Indian democracy’s future was at stake. There are more than enough apps and media influencing our choices and that, too, without our consent.

Protecting data

The only way to address people’s fears is through legislation—the government should enact the Indian data protection law at the earliest and also come out with laws for the regulation of mobile apps and social media.

These legislations should have been in place 10 years ago and further delay in enacting them will only lead to continued privacy violations.

With the increase in the use of apps in the last 15 years, their non-regulation poses major risks and most developed nations put in place appropriate laws a decade ago. We, too, need to work towards a general framework for consent and data used by apps in India.

(Puneet Bhasin is a lawyer who specialises in cyber laws and is the founder of Cyberjure Legal Consulting)