'Upma': Man buys fake shoes from local market, Swiggy Instamart reacts

A man recently shared a photo on Twitter of him having bought a fake Puma shoe. In the photo the logo of the German brand could be seen, but name of the grey-coloured shoe had been changed to "Upma".

"Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks. Will society accept me," the man identified as Yatharth, captioned the tweet.



The tweet saw many responses including one from Swiggy Instamart, who shared a photo of a upma packet and said it was not so costly.

"Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta," the caption read.

The reply from Swiggy Instamart is only one of many recent instances when they have replied to a customer who wrote a food-related post.

Few other users also shared their views on the man buying the fake shoes.

"Wear it Man, go for a run in the morning, & have upma for breakfast, who cares about society," one user wrote.

"Well Society Will Accept you if you get a matching pair of socks called Sambhar," another user wrote.

"If you have thrifted it at 690 bucks, I'm thinking what could be the actual price for this UMPA shoe," a third user wrote.

