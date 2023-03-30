Paytm's Vijay Shekhar on UPI payments being chargeable from April: 'There is absolutely no...'

After confusion among citizens regarding customers being charged for UPI transactions from April 1, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma attempted to clear the air. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he explained the recent announcement by National Payments Council of India (NPCI) regarding interchange fee actually meant.

"Today I saw a trend of UPI when many news outlets and in turn many people misunderstood that UPI payments are going to be charged now on. There is absolutely no truth about it," Sharma said. "When UPI was launched it was a 'from' side of payment source. Meaning, you link your bank account to any UPI App, use UPI and make payments. Journey started with user making payment to 'UPI handle' something like abc@xyzBank."

Explaining how his fintech company began to use QR codes for transactions, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, "While UPI needed handle to pay, Paytm was able to popularise a QR for merchant- a simple scan to make payments. Once we launched UPI on Paytm. Paytm user were able to pay a merchant from UPI linked bank account."

Later, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced standardisation of QR codes, which meant that the same code would be accepted by different UPI payment apps. "So UPI became a scalable 'from' side of payment source.... That’s exactly what started the next level on payment revolution of India. The UPI QR became the method and carrier. (In payment industry lingo called: Payment Rail) RBI started to expand possible payment sources and extend power of QR network to so many other sources," Shekhar said.

So when customers have different payment source, on a QR for payments — it is like different types of cards used on a POS/EDC/card machine. Merchants using card machines are charged a fee depending upon the type of card used. Different cards such as credit, debit and prepaid cards have different charges, he added.

Ankita Sengupta