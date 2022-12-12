UP woman, believed to have been killed by husband 6 years ago, found alive: report

A 26-year-old in Uttar Pradesh, who was believed to have been murdered allegedly by her husband and his friend six years ago, was reportedly found alive recently in Rajasthan. She was found to be living with her new husband.

The woman, identified as Aarti Devi, was tracked down by her husband, Sonu Saini, and his friend who were out on bail, the Times of India reported. She was found with two Aadhaar cards with “two different dates of birth”, the report quoted the police as saying. The woman has been detained.

Aarti Devi, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan in Mathura district, had gone missing from her rented home in 2015. Based on her father’s complaint, her first husband and his friend were arrested. They are arrested after the woman’s father identified an unclaimed body as his daughter’s.

The woman and her first husband, who is now 32, first met at a temple in Rajasthan and had a court marriage in 2015 without informing her father, the Times of India quoted police officer Ajay Kaushal as saying.

Her father filed a police complaint following their marriage in 2015.