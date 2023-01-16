 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP Police joins 'Naatu Naatu' trend to spread an important message

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

UP Police reimagined "RRR" as "Respect the Red light on the Road" while congratulating the makers of the movie.

UP Police also congratulated the makers of "RRR". (Image credit: @Uppolice/Twitter)

In a clever play of words, Uttar Pradesh police used the title of the Golden Globe award-winning song "Naatu Naatu" to spread awareness about road safety through a tweet which has gone viral.

It reimagined "RRR", the blockbuster movie whose "Naatu Naatu" song won the prestigious award in the US, as "Respect the Red light on the Road" while congratulating the makers of the movie.

"Naatu Naatu", the irrepressible, fun number from the blockbuster "RRR", won the Golden Globe in the 'best original song-motion picture' category beating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It was for the first time that an Indian production won the coveted award.

"The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of Road Safety: #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode," the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted.

It roughly translates to one should not skip red light, one should not have two pillion riders on a bike, one should not drink and drive, and one should not break traffic rules.

Congratulating the makers of "RRR", it also gave a twist to the title of the movie as "Respect the Red light on the Road".

The tweet has so far been viewed over 71,000 times and garnered 1,125 likes.