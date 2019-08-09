UP police constable falls in love with gangster in court, gets married

As filmy as it may sound, a police constable recently got married to a gangster. The unlikely love story that has now become the talk of the town, began taking shape when the constable saw the dreaded gangster at the compound of a local court in Greater Noida.

The 30-year-old gangster, Rahul Thasrana, was indicted in the murder of trader Manmohan Goyal who was killed in 2014. While he was being tried in a Surajpur court for the murder along with several other cases that were lodged against him, constable Payal was also posted there. That’s when the duo met.

According to a News 18 article, police sources have informed that the two kept in touch through all these years even as Thasrana kept making rounds to the prison. Payal then decided to tie the knot with him the moment the gangster was released from jail.

Thasrana had even shared photographs of himself and Payal dressed up as bride and groom, based on which it was assumed that the duo got hitched at an undisclosed location. Notably, the date of the wedding remains unknown too.

Wary of Thasrana’s criminal background and notorious past, the couple decided to vanish into thin air right after the wedding and are now probably living in peace at some undisclosed location.

The cops posted at Gautam Buddha Nagar Station, however, are on the lookout for the duo. Payal was posted at the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Station when she got married but has been absconding since.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Ranvijay Singh, SP (Rural), said: “Payal’s details are being verified and action can be taken only when anything is confirmed.”

The couple is possibly hiding out from the fear of unwanted circumstance arising. Payal reportedly pays her in-laws occasional visits at Thasrana village, but her gangster husband has remained untraceable for months.