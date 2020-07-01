UP officer suspended after video of him masturbating in front of woman in police station goes viral

The Station House Officer of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhatni Police Station in Deoria was caught masturbating in front of a woman inside the police station. The incident was recorded on camera by the victim who reportedly used to frequent the police station over a land dispute case.

In the video that has now gone viral, officer Bhishm Pal Singh can be seen masturbating in front of the woman after she was taken to his chamber to lodge a complaint.

According to the woman, this was not a spare incident, and the officer would touch himself every time she went there to discuss the land dispute case. She reportedly recorded the video after getting fed up with his conduct.

A Tribune report quoting IANS stated that the woman shot the video using a hidden camera. The victim said: “I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our case in the land dispute. But then a woman relative said she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him.”

The video sparked a controversy in the area and locals started pressuring the authorities to take action against the police officer. Commenting on the incident, the SP of Deoria has said, “An FIR has been registered against him and he has been suspended. Action is being taken.”