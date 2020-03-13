UP name and shame posters: Opposition responds with posters of rape-accused leaders

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also said that anyone opposed to his name and shame hoardings will be considered rapist sympathisers and anti-women.
In a sharp retort to Uttar Pradesh government’s adamance to take down the name and shame posters, the Samajwadi Party put up hoardings with details of rape accused BJP leaders.
Attacking Yogi Adityanath’s government, the Opposition party dotted the streets of Lucknow with posters of former MLA Kuldeep Sengar and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, with details of the crimes committed by both. The new posters were put up right next to those of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrators put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party administration.
A picture of the hoardings placed strategically adjacent that of the 53 anti-CAA protesters was tweeted by SP leader IP Singh. The hoardings read: “Betiyan Rahe Savdhan, Surakshit Rahe Hindustan (our daughters must be cautious)”.
जब प्रदर्शनकारियों की कोई निजता नहीं है और उच्चन्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद भी योगी सरकार होर्डिंग नहीं हटा रही है तो ये लीजिए फिर। लोहिया चौराहे पर मैंने भी कुछ कोर्ट द्वारा नामित अपराधियों का पोस्टर जनहित में जारी कर दिया है, इनसे बेटियाँ सावधान रहें। pic.twitter.com/9AqGBxMoJR
— I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) March 12, 2020
कल आधी रात को ‘बेटियों के आरोपियों’ का पोस्टर लगते ही पूरा पुलिस महकमा‘सेंगर और चिन्मयानंद’ की इज्जत बचाने में लग गया। अगर यही तत्परता पुलिस बेटियों की सुरक्षा में दिखाती तो अपराध में यूपी नम्बर वन नहीं बनता। यूपी सरकार का हाथ,अपराधियों के साथ। योगी सरकार पूरी तरह एक्सपोज हो गई। https://t.co/3kRMOMwdK6
— I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) March 13, 2020
In another tweet, he wrote that anyone opposed to his hoardings will be considered rapist sympathisers and anti-women.
However, the SP name and shame posters were taken down shortly after the Lucknow District Administration was alerted.
मेरे पोस्टर का विरोध वही करेगा जो महिला विरोधी और बलात्कारियों का समर्थन कर रहा है। सरकार उच्च न्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का अपमान कर संविधान विरोधी कार्य करेगी तो फिर उसके पहले भाजपा को अपने गिरेबान में भी झांक कर देख लेना चाहिए। भाजपा महिला विरोधी है। pic.twitter.com/fUnq6I3RZL
— I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) March 12, 2020
