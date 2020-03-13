App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP name and shame posters: Opposition responds with posters of rape-accused leaders

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also said that anyone opposed to his name and shame hoardings will be considered rapist sympathisers and anti-women.

Jagyaseni Biswas
File image
File image

In a sharp retort to Uttar Pradesh government’s adamance to take down the name and shame posters, the Samajwadi Party put up hoardings with details of rape accused BJP leaders.

Attacking Yogi Adityanath’s government, the Opposition party dotted the streets of Lucknow with posters of former MLA Kuldeep Sengar and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, with details of the crimes committed by both. The new posters were put up right next to those of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrators put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party administration.

A picture of the hoardings placed strategically adjacent that of the 53 anti-CAA protesters was tweeted by SP leader IP Singh. The hoardings read: “Betiyan Rahe Savdhan, Surakshit Rahe Hindustan (our daughters must be cautious)”.

The pictures were captioned: “Since protesters were refused privacy even after the courts mandated it, I decided to put up posters of some criminals that women should watch out for.”


In another tweet, he wrote that anyone opposed to his hoardings will be considered rapist sympathisers and anti-women.
However, the SP name and shame posters were taken down shortly after the Lucknow District Administration was alerted.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #criminal record #Samajwadi Party (SP) #Unnao rape case #Uttar Pradesh government

