UP man fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing mask despite warning

Deoria district has 390 active COVID-19 cases as on April 19

UP Police imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, for not wearing a mask, even after being warned and fined earlier.

This is the first instance in the state where an individual has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times of India reported.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the police, Amarjit Yadav of Bariyarpur police station area in Deoria was found roaming without a mask in the Lar police station area, The Times of India reported.

"On Monday, Amarjit was spotted at the main crossing in Lar without a mask. Immediately, cops imposed the fine of Rs 10,000. We had already warned him on April 18 and challaned him for Rs 1,000. We had also given him a mask," station house officer (SHO) Lar, TJ Singh told the paper.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Deoria district has 390 active COVID-19 cases as on April 19, the report said. Uttar Pradesh has seen a massive surge in infections, reporting more than 28,000 new cases on April 19.

"We have formed teams and divided the district into sectors to enforce Covid-19 safety protocol. People not following protocol are first warned and then slapped with a challan of Rs 1,000. If someone flouts norms even after this, a fine of Rs 10,000 is realized from him," Superintendent of police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra told the publication.