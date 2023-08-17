Man cheated of Rs 9 lakh while buying 'magic mirror' to see people naked

The victim was cheated of Rs 9 lakh in exchange of the 'magic mirror'. (Representational image)

Three people have been arrested from West Bengal on Wednesday who have been accused of orchestrating an audacious con on a 72-year-old Kanpur native. The victim, Avinash Kumar Shukla, was allegedly duped of Rs 9 lakh by the suspects who lured him with promises of a “magic mirror” that purportedly possessed the ability to see people naked and predict the future.

Partha Singhray, 46, a resident of Santragachi, Molaya Sarkar, 32, from North 24 Parganas, and Sudipta Sinha Roy, 38, from Kolkata were arrested by Nayapalli police in Odisha where the transaction was taking place.

The victim was drawn into this elaborate ruse through a mutual acquaintance and engaged in correspondence with the alleged con artists. Posing as employees of a Singaporean firm renowned for its collection of antiquities, the accused offered Shukla a rare opportunity to acquire the fabled “magic mirror” for a princely sum of Rs 2 crore.

Shukla was also told that the mirror was used by NASA scientists in the United States.

The schemers strategically linked Shukla with purported buyers who vouched for their authenticity, having themselves acquired various antique marvels from the same Singaporean establishment.

The conmen convinced Shukla to travel to Bhubaneswar where they decided to hand over the said mirror. The rendezvous took place at a hotel where the facade crumbled, and the victim asked for a refund.

"Having already parted with a hefty sum amounting to Rs 9 lakh, Shukla's realization of the perfidious plot unfolded during the meeting at the hotel," revealed Inspector Biswaranjan Sahoo, in-charge of the Nayapalli police station.

A car was, Rs 28,000 in cash, five mobile phones containing videos allegedly showcasing the mystical powers of the illusory 'magic mirror,' and a collection of dubious agreement papers were seized during the arrest.