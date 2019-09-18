UP man climbs up bridge, refuses to climb down till contact with Vikram lander is established

A man from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh climbed up a pillar on a bridge and refused to climb down until ISRO establishes contact with the Vikram lander. The incident took place on the night of September 16, but the video of the scene went viral a day after on September 17.

In the video that was widely circulated, the man can be seen standing on one of the pillars of the New Yamuna Bridge in erstwhile Allahabad. He had ascended the pole along with the Indian flag and kept saying he won’t come down until the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) somehow ‘recovers’ the Vikram lander.

As per an India Today report, the man in the video has been identified as Rajnikant, who is a resident of Manda in Uttar Pradesh. Also, this is not the first time he pulled off a stunt as such. In the recent past, he was in the news for climbing the same pillar over environmental concerns.

The ISRO scientists lost contact with the Vikram lander of India’s second Moon mission on September 7. Efforts were on since to establish contact with it somehow within the next 14 days, since the lander has been specifically to conduct experiments for 14 Earth days, equivalent to one lunar day.

It is believed that Vikram lost control and crash-landed while attempting to make a soft landing on the dark side of the Moon. The United States space agency NASA also constantly tried helping ISRO fulfill this mission, but it seems that hopes to save the rover are waning away now.