    UP man claimed he found idols buried in field. He got them from Amazon

    A man from Uttar Pradesh made the news after ‘finding’ idols of various Hindu deities buried in his field. Later, it was discovered he had buried the figurines himself.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    A man from Unnao ordered idols from Amazon and buried them in his land (Image credit: Amazon)

    A man from Uttar Pradesh made the news after ‘discovering’ idols of various Hindu deities buried in his field. The discovery generated a huge buzz in his village and news of it even reached the Archaeological Survey of India after the police was informed. In the end, however, it turned out to be an elaborate scheme to dupe villagers and authorities.

    Times of India journalist Piyush Rai reported that the man had actually ordered the idols from Amazon for Rs 169. He buried the figurines in his field and cooked up a story about a goddess visiting him in his dream and telling him to dig the ground to ‘discover’ the idols.


    The brazen incident was reported from the Hasanganj area of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

    It all began when the man ordered several golden idols – including Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kuber – off of Amazon and buried them on his land.

    The man, identified by police as one Ashok, later claimed to have found the idols and informed villagers who gathered at the spot and began worshipping them. It is believed that his two sons were also involved in the con.

    Jagran reported that Ravi, the son of Ashok, is the one who propagated the story about being informed about the idols in a dream. After excavating the site, he also ‘found’ a key, a Rudraksha, a tortoise and several such objects made of metal and stone.

    As word spread, villagers thronged to the spot and the news also reached the police. SO Anurag Singh told media on Tuesday that the Archaeological Survey of India would examine the objects to determine their authenticity.

    Before that could happen, however, Ashok and his sons were ‘outed’ by the man who delivered the Amazon package.

    Pankaj Singh, circle officer of Bangarmau, Unnao, said that an investigation had been launched into the incident and villagers had been informed of the con.

    The three men were taken into custody.
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 04:00 pm
