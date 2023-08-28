32-year-old man dies of heart attack in mall on way to watch Gadar 2

The deceased was identified as Ashtak Tiwari.

As per a report in India Today, a 32-year-old man, who went to watch the superhit film “Gadar 2”, died of a heart attack in the cinema hall. The incident happened in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The entire moment was also captured on a CCTV camera that was installed in the cinema hall.

The deceased was identified as Ashtak Tiwari. In the footage that was recorded in the camera, Tiwari was seen climbing the stairs. He suddenly collapsed while speaking to someone on a call.

According to India Today, the incident happened around 7.50 PM on Saturday. Tiwari had reached the Fun Cinema Hall in the city to watch a show of the Sunny Deol-starrer. As he suddenly collapsed, the people around rushed to his help.

Since Tiwari’s phone was unlocked, the guards and bouncers present there contacted his family. He was immediately taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naipal Singh said.

Singh confirmed Tiwari’s death and said that an investigation is underway to ascertain further details of the incident. The deceased was a resident of Dwarkapuri locality within the Sadar Kotwali area's jurisdiction, the cop said.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out between two men at a movie theatre in Uttar Pradesh. The two men were caught in a brawl during the screening of “Gadar 2”.