UP labourer finds Rs 27 billion in bank account. His happiness was short-lived

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was over the moon when he found Rs 27 billion in his bank account. His happiness, however, was short-lived as he soon also found that the staggering amount was due to an error. His bank account, it turned out, had only Rs 126 in reality.

According to a Times of India report, Bihari Lal withdrew Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan account on Monday. He used the Jan Seva Kendra located in his native village of Kamalpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj to make the transaction.

After making the withdrawal, the daily wage earner received an SMS that left him reeling. The message informed him that his bank account had a balance of more than Rs 2,700 crore.

Bihari Lal, 45, who makes Rs 600 to 800 every day working at a brick kiln in Rajasthan, was taken aback after seeing the astronomical sum in his account. He asked the branch operator to cross check – whereupon he was informed that Rs 27,07,85,13,894 had been credited in his account.

“When the ‘bank mitra’ checked and apprised me of the balance account, I was awestruck. I then asked him to check my account again, after which he checked it thrice,” Lal told reporters, according to TOI.

“Even after this when I could not believe it, he took out the bank statement and gave it to me. Only after that I became sure that there was Rs 27 billion lying in my account,” the short-lived billionaire said.

Lal, who had returned to his native place from Rajasthan, said that his happiness was momentary as he soon learned the amount was due to a system error.

“But my happiness was momentary because when I reached the branch to check my account, I was told that only Rs 126 was lying in my account as a balance,” he added.

Lead district manager Abhishek Sinha later confirmed that Lal’s account had only Rs 126. “It could be a banking error. The account of Bihar Lal has been seized for a while and the matter has been brought to the knowledge of senior bank officials,” he said.