UP hostage-taker’s wife stoned to death by locals

The wife of the Uttar Pradesh murder-convict was stoned to death by locals on January 30. She was attacked and assaulted by her neighbours after police shot Subhash Batham, who had taken 23 children hostage, following hours of futile negotiation.

Batham, who had been out on bail, invited local children of a village in Farrukhabad to his house on the pretext of celebrating his toddler’s birthday. After all the children had gathered at his home, he bolted the door from inside and held the invitees at gunpoint.

The police were alerted by the neighbours when the kids did not return home. At first, they banged at Batham’s door to enquire, but he started firing shots at them. The police were informed immediately.

A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel and cops arrived at the also arrived at the spot, and Batham attacked them as well, hurling crude bombs and firing shots. After hours of talks, when he refused to yield, cops stormed into his house and killed him.

While some cops suspected he was drunk at the time of the encounter, others believe he was mentally disturbed. Throughout the episode that unfolded on January 30, he could be heard screaming out that he was innocent and was being wrongly accused of a crime he had not committed.

After he was killed, the parents of the children who were taken hostage, saw Batham’s wife was trying to escape and began assaulting her, reported NDTV. Commenting on the attack, a senior police officer said: “She had head injuries and was bleeding when she was taken to hospital. She had tried to run.”

Now, while Batham’s wife was present at the hostage site, it is not known if she was complicit in the plan. The police, however, suspect she was a part of the plan. She succumbed to the injuries she sustained when the locals were hurling bricks and stones at her after the children had been escorted safely out of their house by the cops. She was taken to a hospital in a critical state with injuries all over her body, where she breathed her last on January 31.