you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP govt forms labour commission to maximise employment opportunities for workers

The labour commission would act as a liaison between workers and industrial units and also hold training programmes to enhance the workers’ skill set based on the demand in the industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh government Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior members of his Cabinet will now be heading the newly formed Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission to ensure maximum employment to workers in the state.

The labour commission would act as a liaison between workers and industrial units and also hold training programmes to enhance the workers’ skill set based on the demand in the industry. There is also a plan to set up a portal which will help with skill-mapping of the workers and interact with industries to assess manpower requirement.

Since the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, more than 3.5 million migrant workers have returned to their natives in Uttar Pradesh, and the government had promised to provide them with job opportunities. So, the UP government has directed the respective district administrations to submit monthly reports to the minister in-charge and the local MLA, detailing the functioning of the labour commission, reported the Live Mint.

Close

A senior state cabinet minister privy to the development said: “The objective of the commission is to provide maximum employment to the workers at the local level in the private and non-government sector, as per their skill and employment opportunities. The workers in the state will be given access to employment opportunities by skill development and it will also help the economy of the state gain momentum.”

The members of the Uttar Pradesh Labour panel would include the minister for labour and service planning department, minister for agriculture and rural development, minister for industrial development, and minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Representatives of industrial and labour organisations will also be a part of the commission.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #industrial workers #labour commission #Uttar Pradesh government

