Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP engineering college asks students to stop gate-crashing weddings

Allegedly, the institute had received complaints against the students over gate-crashing weddings to skip mess meals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

In true blue Three Idiots style, students of Uttar Pradesh’s National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, have been gate-crashing weddings being held in the vicinity.

It was all fun and games until the college authorities recently issued a circular condemning the act, warning of punishment if students don’t put an end to such pursuits. Soon, the letter ended up on Twitter, which states that attending weddings/parties without an invitation is "unethical".

According to a PTI report, the Chief Warden had sent a letter to the hostel inmates saying: “It has been reported that some of the students have been attending weddings in the city without an invitation. This is not only unethical and immoral but also uncalled for.”

The waring letter issued by NIT Kurukshetra chief warden

Allegedly, the institute had received complaints against the students over gate-crashing weddings to skip mess meals. This is what may have prompted the authorities to warn of disciplinary action.

However, most people on social media came it in support of the students, calling it hilarious. While some shared anecdotes on how it is normal to organise food for gate-crashers (students) if a wedding is held in the vicinity of a college, others believed such "ancient traditions" must live on.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 06:45 pm

