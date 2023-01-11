UP cop’s honest leave application is viral. ‘Patni naraz hai,’ he wrote

A UP cop asked for a week's leave in his honest leave application (Representative Image)

A leave application written by a police constable in Uttar Pradesh is going viral online. In his application to the Assistant superintendent (ASP), the cop asked for a week’s leave to attend his nephew’s birthday. He said his wife was angry with him, and giving him the silent treatment, as he had been unable to take time off after their wedding.

A photo of the leave application, signed by Gaurav Chaudhary, has also emerged on social media, where it has left hundreds amused.

According to an India.com report, the constable had been on duty at Nautanwa police station in UP's Maharajganj district.

Chaudhary requested seven days of casual leave after explaining that his wife had been angry with him and refusing to take his calls, instead passing the phone onto his mother.

“Nivedan hai ki prarthi ka pichle mahine gauna hua hai. Samay se chutti nahi milne ke karan prarthi ki patni naraz ho jaa rahi hai aur phone karne par phone turant bina baat kiye mata ji ko de de rahi hai,” he wrote in his leave application, adding that he had promised his wife he would take time off from work to come home for his nephew’s birthday.

He requested time off from January 10 to January 17. Upon receiving the application, the ASP approved five days of leave for the cop.