Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP cops checking motorists at gunpoint to ‘ensure safety’

Police have argued that they point their guns at every motorist who is stopped for checking only as a precautionary measure

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police check errant motorists using their rifles and pistols. They were reportedly instructed by their seniors to intercept motorbikes at gunpoint. While the police have argued that they point their guns at every motorist who is stopped for checking only as a precautionary measure, most people are ready to disagree and state that this amounts to intimidation.

According to a Zee News report, many motorists are instructed to step out of their cars or get off their motorcycles. They are then frisked, with guns pointed firmly at them.

The police would film such instances too. A video of an intimidating frisking episode has gone viral recently. Speaking on the diktat that has pushed for the use of arms to intimidate motorists, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, SSP Budaun, said: “We have asked our men to frisk at gunpoint to ensure their safety and to ensure that anyone with any wrong or mala fide intention does not get away.”

Close

Budaun Police is conducting checks at all key road and interjections in the district. Three to four policemen are posted at every location. One or two of them train their arms at the intercepted motorists while the others frisk them and check their vehicles.

related news

There are rumours that police personnel across Uttar Pradesh may be indulging in similar behaviour to check the incidence of crime. While they are not technically indulging in anything outside their ambit of power, people are questioning their ethics and mode of operation at the moment.

Several persons are raising questions about what the police would do if the guns made someone nervous and they decided to run away. Some others are raising basic safety questions, stating chances of accidental firing, especially given the cops will be wielding their rifles from such a close range.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #police officer #Uttar Pradesh Police

