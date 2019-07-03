App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP cop transferred after whining about early office timings

The Kasganj SP had said that this decision should not be applicable to police personnel since they do not have any fixed ‘out’ time

Representational Image
An Uttar Pradesh police personnel recently paid a heavy price for whining about work timings. Ashok Kumar, the Superintendent of Police from Kasganj, had complained about a new diktat from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that mandated all government employees to report to work at 9 am.

A video of the cop grumbling about the new rule had gone viral on social media where he could be heard saying that “coming to office every day at 9 am was torture”.

The CM had also directed all police chiefs to hold public meetings at 9 am so that it is easier to keep a tab on their reporting time and in the video, the Kasganj SP was complaining just about this.

In a video report by Times of India, he could be heard saying: “This decision should not be applicable to police personnel as we do not have any fixed ‘out’ time due to our nature of work. For instance, just yesterday we returned at around four in the morning. While I agree it is wise to ensure that all bureaucrats are being efficient at work, it is unfair to implement the same yardsticks for policemen.”

“It is wrong to expect a police officer to report to work at 9 am sharp and amounts to torture of sorts. It is only rational to introduce some flexibility for us; we are responsible officers. If even DMs and SPs will be monitored like this, then I must admit it is a sorry state of affairs.”

Following this, Ashok Kumar was transferred in a late-night order. He is now attached to the 9th battalion of the Pradesh Armed Constabulary Moradabad, according to an India Today report.

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has been passing several orders for the past few weeks to ensure that the officials in the state are performing to the best of their abilities.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Uttar Pradesh

