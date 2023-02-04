UP burglars leave apology note after breaking into jewellery shop

A group of repentant thieves left an apology note for the owner after trying – and failing – to rob a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the group dug a 15-foot tunnel in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to enter the jewellery store with the intent of robbing it. Once inside, however, they discovered that they could not break the vault. The gas cutter they had bought along proved unequal to the task of breaking into the vault, forcing the group to leave empty-handed. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 1 and 2.

Although their robbery attempt was unsuccessful, the burglars left an apology for the shop owner. “We are sorry,” they scribbled on a piece of paper which proprietor Deepak Kumar found the next morning. Two of the robbers identified themselves as “Chunnu” and “Munnu” in the note.

“They broke into the shop on Wednesday night and tried to break open the vault using a gas cutter but failed,” Kumar told Hindustan Times. He added that an idol of Lord Krishna was facing the wall when he entered the shop.

"The thieves probably did not want to commit the crime with the God watching them and turned the statue around," Kumar theorised. The thieves also removed the hard disk from CCTV cameras so they could not be identified. A police investigation has been launched and cops are checking CCTV footage from neighbouring areas to narrow down on the suspects. Suchita Singh, circle officer of Brahmpuri area, added that the tunnel must have taken several days to dig.

Moneycontrol News