English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    UP bride, dressed in wedding finery, chases runaway groom for 20 km

    A bride in Uttar Pradesh tracked down her runaway groom and made him return to the 'mandap' on their wedding day.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Indian wedding Pixabay

    A UP bride brought her groom back to the mandap after he developed cold feet (Representational image)

    When her groom got cold feet and ran away on their wedding day, a bride in Uttar Pradesh did the unexpected – she chased him for 20 km and brought him back to the mandap, all while dressed in her wedding finery.

    According to an NDTV report, the couple had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half years. However, on the day of the wedding, as the bride sat waiting at the mandap for her partner to show up – and kept waiting. The groom told her over a phone call that he had gone to bring his mother to the venue, but she did not believe him.

    Realising that he was not going to show up, the bride decided to track him down and travelled 20 km to look for him. She eventually found him in a bus outside Bareilly city. The man was dressed not in his wedding ensemble but in regular clothes.

    A dramatic exchange ensued between the bride and groom which last over two hours. In the end, the bride and her family, as well as the groom’s family, all reached a temple outside Bareilly where the wedding ceremony was conducted.

    The wedding was solemnised at Bhimora temple on Sunday, the Free Press Journal reported.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Uttar Pradesh #wedding
    first published: May 24, 2023 01:03 pm