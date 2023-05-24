UP bride, dressed in wedding finery, chases runaway groom for 20 km

A UP bride brought her groom back to the mandap after he developed cold feet (Representational image)

When her groom got cold feet and ran away on their wedding day, a bride in Uttar Pradesh did the unexpected – she chased him for 20 km and brought him back to the mandap, all while dressed in her wedding finery.

According to an NDTV report, the couple had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half years. However, on the day of the wedding, as the bride sat waiting at the mandap for her partner to show up – and kept waiting. The groom told her over a phone call that he had gone to bring his mother to the venue, but she did not believe him.

Realising that he was not going to show up, the bride decided to track him down and travelled 20 km to look for him. She eventually found him in a bus outside Bareilly city. The man was dressed not in his wedding ensemble but in regular clothes.

A dramatic exchange ensued between the bride and groom which last over two hours. In the end, the bride and her family, as well as the groom’s family, all reached a temple outside Bareilly where the wedding ceremony was conducted.

The wedding was solemnised at Bhimora temple on Sunday, the Free Press Journal reported.