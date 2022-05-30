UP bride calls off marriage because groom didn't hire a wedding photographer

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called off her marriage after she found out that the groom did not hire a photographer for the wedding.

The wedding was supposed to take place in a village in Dehat district. The woman, a farmer's daughter, was living in a village under Mangalpur police station area and was supposed to get married to a man from neighbouring Bhognipur.

Before the incident, the stage was decorated for the 'Jai mala' ceremony when the couple had to exchange garlands. The 'baraat' (wedding procession) was welcomed by the bride's family and the bride and the groom reached the stage for the ceremony.

That's when the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture the moment and refused to go ahead with the 'Jai mala' ceremony. She later left the stage and went to her neighbour’s house, IANS reported.

According to the report, even though family members tried to convince the bride, but she said, "The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?"

The matter then reached the police station, where both the families agreed to return the cash and other valuables exchanged by mutual consent.

Mangalpur Sub-Inspector Dori Lal said the families had resolved the matter mutually.

"Both the parties returned the goods and cash given to each other. After this, the groom returned without a bride," he said. "There was a dispute over a photographer and videographer not arranged by the groom’s side due to which the girl got angry and refused to marry."