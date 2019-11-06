UP BJP leader says Pakistan or China may be behind pollution in the air

A woman wears anti-pollution mask during her morning walk at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda said on November 5 that our neighbouring countries may be responsible for the pollution in Northern India.

Addressing the media in UP’s Meerut, he said countries like Pakistan and China should be held responsible for the current situation in our country. He blamed the two neighbouring nations for the alarming pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjacent areas, stating one of them may have intentionally released poisonous gases in India.

He said in Hindi: “Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai, ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. (There is a possibility that the poisonous gas that has filled our air, was released by one of the neighbouring countries that feel frightened by us.)



#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue.

He added: “And I feel that both Pakistan and China are afraid of us. Therefore, we must seriously question and probe if either of them released any poisonous gas.”

Sharda reminded that Pakistan has been riled up ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had taken office and has been targeting and attacking India in multiple odd ways as they haven’t been victorious in any war in the past.

He said: “Whenever Pakistan fought a war against India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has been frustrated.”

The BJP leader then went on to criticise Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal for pointing fingers at stubble burning incidences in Haryana and Punjab for Delhi’s toxic air quality.

“People including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed,” he said.

He then drew a parallel between the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the Mahabharata and concluded saying only they are capable of solving the problem.