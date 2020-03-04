UP administration asks 57 people to pay Rs 1.5 crore for damaging property during anti-CAA protests

Yet another recovery order has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh administration against rioters on March 3 for destroying public property, taking the number of orders issued up to three. The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is looking at recovering around Rs 1.5 crore from arsonists who destroyed property during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The compensation amount has been sought from 57 people who have been accused of damaging public and private property in Lucknow on December 19, 2019, reported the Economic Times. They were singled out to pay for damages on the basis of testimonies, police reports, etc. They have a 30-day deadline to pay the full amount, failing which the authorities will confiscate their property.

In the recent order, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Additional District Magistrate (west), Lucknow, reportedly told 10 people from Thakurganj and 6 people from Kaiserbagh, to pay Rs 67.74 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh, respectively.

Prior to this, 13 people are said to have been asked to pay Rs 22 lakh for destroying property in Khadra, an area where the protests had taken a violent turn. Yet another batch of 28 people were to pay Rs 64.37 lakh for arsoning buses, press vehicles, and bikes in Lucknow’s Parivartan Chowk.

Twenty-one people have died in UP as violent anti-CAA protests had rocked the state in December 2019.